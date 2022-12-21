A passenger had a tantrum at the Miami airport, police say. Then came the throwing

A woman is facing criminal charges after she was caught on video at Miami International Airport throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent.

The outburst happened Tuesday afternoon. Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

According to investigators, McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City and connecting at MIA.

McMillie checked in at Gate D-39, after being re-booked for missing her previous flight.

“While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms. Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children,” police said.

Investigators said she pulled the boarding pass reader off the wooden counter, damaging the equipment and counter area. As she continued to scream, she grabbed the computer monitor and threw it at the gate agent, police said.

Nearby Custom and Border Protection officers detained McMillie until Miami-Dade police officers arrived.

McMillie was arrested and charged.

The gate agent suffered bruising to her shoulder, according to authorities.

