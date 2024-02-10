Investigators are on scene after a Eurocopter EC130 passenger helicopter, similar to the one shown here, crashed in the Mojave Desert on Friday night. There were no survivors

Investigators are on scene after a passenger helicopter crashed in the Mojave Desert on Friday night.

“No survivors have been located,” and the number of people aboard the aircraft has not been confirmed, said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials on Saturday.

Several online sources reported that six people aboard the helicopter were killed.

First responders were notified at 10:12 p.m. on Friday of a downed aircraft east of Interstate 15 near Halloran Springs Road.

The area is located east of Barstow, between Baker and the California-Nevada state border.

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration showed a Eurocopter EC-130 that departed Palm Springs around 8:45 p.m. bound for Boulder City, Nevada, when it crashed about an hour later.

The downed helicopter is registered to a Burbank-area tour company called Orbic Air, NBC reported.

Airbus’ single-engine H130, previously known as the EC130 T2, is widely used with sightseeing services, charter operators, and emergency medical services, among others, according to Airbus.com.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said on Saturday that an investigation was underway on the cause of the crash.

The Eurocopter crash marks the second fatal helicopter crash in California in less than a week after five Marines were killed when their aircraft went down while returning from a training exercise on Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Passenger helicopter crashes in Mojave Desert, no survivors