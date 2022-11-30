Passenger hops into driver seat, speeds off during traffic stop in New Lebanon; Crash ensues

A suspect was injured after they tried to flee a traffic stop in New Lebanon and crashed into other vehicles.

Around 4:45 p.m. an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car with no visible license plate near the area of East Main Street and Bronwood Street, according to New Lebanon Police Chief Curtis Hensley.

Hensley said the department had recent reports of cars being stolen so have been cognizant of stopping vehicles without registration.

The car did come to a stop and the driver stepped out. Police said the passenger then hopped into the driver’s seat and took off.

The car traveled a little over a mile when it sideswiped a car going westbound and rear-ended a car going eastbound, Hensley said.

>> 1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for her injuries which appear to be a laceration to her forehead and an injured leg, according to Hensley.

There were no other apparent injuries, according to police.

Crews were unable to locate the woman who had initially stepped out of the car.

>> 2 taken to hospital after crash involving RTA paratransit vehicle in Dayton

Police said the suspect was found to have an outstanding warrant and felony charges will be sought for actions in the pursuit and crash.

Hensley urged drivers to stop for officers, even if they have warrants.

“First of all we would urge people, even with warrants, go ahead and stop. This was a minor warrant, if this was just a registration violation the most that would have happened would have been a traffic citation,” Hensley said.

Police have not released the identify of the suspect.



