Passenger in horse and buggy killed in 2-vehicle crash in Rushcreek Township

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash where the passenger of a horse and buggy was killed.

On Feb. 11, at approximately 5:52 p.m., the patrol responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on McCullough Road SE in the area of Ohio 312.

A 2000, Ford F-350, operated by 72-year-old Earl James Nixon, was traveling westbound on Township Road 322. A horse and buggy, operated by 65-year-old Perry Coblentz, was traveling eastbound on Township Road 322. Nixon struck the horse. The horse and buggy traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Klayton Coblentz was a passenger of the horse and buggy and succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release from the patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Rushcreek Township Fire Department and Pleasant Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Truck vs horse and buggy crash results in one dead in Fairfield County