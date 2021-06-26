Passenger hospitalized after forcing open an emergency exit door and jumping out of moving plane at LAX

A passenger pounded the cockpit doors of United Express Flight 5365 on Friday night. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A man was hospitalized after jumping out of a plane at LAX on Friday night, officials said.

The passenger got out of his seat and pounded the cockpit doors before jumping, ABC 7 reported.

Authorities are now investigating the man's motive, according to CNN.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

A passenger forced open the emergency exit door of a plane and jumped out while it was taxiing away from the gate area at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday night, ABC 7 reported.

United Express Flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, was preparing to depart LAX for Salt Lake City, Utah, when the incident took place, the media outlet said.

The man, who has not been named, got out of his seat and started pounding on the cockpit door, FBI officials told ABC 7.

His actions initially prompted a "hijack scare," the media outlet reported.

The passenger then jumped out of the emergency exit door while the plane was moving, officials said.

Read more: The daily routine of a California-based entrepreneur training private-jet flight attendants to serve the world's most elite travelers

He was taken to hospital in a non-life-threatening condition and was treated for injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Law enforcement officials apprehended the passenger on the taxiway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An arrest was not immediately announced, ABC 7 reported.

Authorities are now investigating the incident and are trying to determine the passenger's motive, law enforcement officials told CNN.

This is the second incident at LAX this week. On Thursday, authorities detained a driver who broke through a fence and drove onto an airfield, KTLA 5 said.

Read the original article on Business Insider