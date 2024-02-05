Passenger injured after vehicle leaves roadway north of Dassel, Minnesota

Feb. 5—KINGSTON TOWNSHIP — The passenger in a single-vehicle crash reported Sunday was transported to the Hutchinson Health Hospital for treatment of injuries after the vehicle in which she was riding left the roadway between Kingston and Dassel.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Celina Gill, 73, of Cold Spring, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol said in its

accident report

that a 2016 Buick Lacrosse, driven by 81-year-old James Frank Gill, was northbound on Minnesota Highway 15 in Meeker County when the vehicle left the roadway near mile post 122.

Both James Gill and Celina Gill were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident, reported around 7:14 p.m. Sunday in Kingston Township. Alcohol was not involved and road conditions were dry, according to the State Patrol.

The Dassel Fire Department, and

Meeker County Sheriff's Office

also assisted the

Minnesota State Patrol

at the scene.