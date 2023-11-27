Passenger jumps out of plane emergency exit at gate, hospitalized

A passenger believed to be having “a mental health emergency” exited a Southwest Airlines plane through the emergency door on Sunday at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to officials.

The incident took place right before 8 p.m. when airport police were called to one of the concourses because “a passenger utilized an emergency exit door to exit a plane,” according to a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office news release shared with USA TODAY. The plane was not moving and still at the gate.

The unidentified 38-year-old man climbed onto the plane’s wing and jumped onto the ground. He was captured by ground personnel. No one was injured in the incident.

“When deputies made contact with the man, they found he was incoherent and not fully aware of his surroundings,” the news release said.

He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and remains hospitalized for possibly “suffering from a mental health emergency.”

The sheriff’s office said the man will likely not face any criminal charges. The investigation has been handed over to federal authorities.

“We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our Customers for their inconvenience,” Southwest Airlines said in an email to USA TODAY.

The airplane was swapped out and the flight continued to Atlanta with a terminating destination of Baltimore, the airline said.

