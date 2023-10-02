Passenger killed when 15-year-old driver overturns ATV on west Modesto street

A Modesto man, age 20, was killed Saturday afternoon when the all-terrain vehicle in which he was a passenger overturned in west Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 15-year-old boy was driving a 2022 Can-Am off-road vehicle west on Chicago Avenue, west of South Carpenter Road, when he tried to do a U-turn and lost control, a CHP news release says.

The vehicle overturned, killing the 20-year-old and resulting in minor injuries to two other male passengers, all of Modesto.

The crash was about 3:45 p.m. Passenger Jordan Hill, 19, was taken to Doctors Medical Center for treatment. Passenger Jared Lomeli, 21, was treated at the scene.

The driver was not injured, according to the CHP, and his name was withheld because he is a minor.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have factored in the crash.

In California, this ATV with its particular configuration is legal for off-road use only, CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said.