A passenger was killed after falling off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship

A passenger died after falling off Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas.

The cruise ship was traveling from Florida to the Bahamas.

The passenger was injured on the cruise and died at a medical facility.

A passenger was killed after he fell off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on Saturday, the cruise line told Business Insider in a statement.

The passenger — a 16-year-old boy — died after he fell from a balcony and landed on the deck, TMZ first reported, citing passengers on board. BI could not independently verify the passenger's age or details regarding the fall.

The passenger was sailing on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas from Port Canaveral, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, a source told BI. He died later at a medical facility, a source told TMZ.

Royal Caribbean declined to confirm how the passenger died to BI. A passenger on board told Fox News an announcement was made requesting that passengers donate blood.

A photo published by Fox News showed several balconies on the cruise barricaded with yellow tape. Another photo showed what appears to be a blue tent set up behind a grey partition and a uniformed person standing nearby. BI could not independently verify the authenticity of these photos.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of a guest and our hearts go out to the family. Out of respect for them, we won't provide any further comment," Royal Caribbean told BI.

Additional boating incidents have occurred in recent months. In April, a passenger was killed after they fell off a Virgin Voyages cruise and landed on the ship's lower deck. In August, a crew member was killed after falling overboard from a Viking Cruises ship.

Read the original article on Business Insider