Passenger killed in Lewiston crash

Feb. 25—Lewiston Police are investigating a fatal crash at Upper Mountain and Walmore roads.

Police responded to the one-car crash about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection and found a heavly damaged vehicle in a wooded area on its side about 200 feet off the roadway.

The driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance and is reported to be in stable condition.

A passenger was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight with serious injuries but Lewiston police said they were in stable condition later Sunday morning.

A second passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling north on Walmore Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, continuing straight through the intersection into a wooded area.

The investigation is being handled by the Lewiston Police Accident Investigation Unit. Lewiston Police were assisted by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police. Members of Lewiston Fire Co. No. 2 were on scene for EMS and fire rescue. Sanborn and Pekin fire companies also assisted.

Police noted that all of the occupants of the vehicle involved were related and residents of Niagara County.