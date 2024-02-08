Passenger killed in Merced County rollover crash identified by coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a passenger killed in a rollover crash north of Snelling as Merced County resident Francisco Rodriguez, 60, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the accident at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday along La Grange Road, north of Field Road. According to authorities, Rodriguez was a passenger in a 2017 Toyota Yaris that was driven north on La Grange Road by a 58-year-old Merced man.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right shoulder of the road and rolled multiple times. Authorities said neither of the occupants was wearing a seat belt, which resulted in both Rodriguez and the driver being ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of major injuries. The CHP said intoxication may have been a factor in the crash after officers reportedly found a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia on one of the vehicle’s occupants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Area CHP office at 209-356-6600 and ask to speak with Officer Nile.