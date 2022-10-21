Passenger killed in Mooresville crash; speeding a factor, police say

A driver’s high speed likely contributed to a crash that killed a man in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, police said.

Mooresville officers went to the crash on Timber Road near Shearers Road just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had collided.

Police said they believe the Mustang lost control, crossing the center line and causing the truck to hit its passenger-side door.

The passenger in the Mustang, 27-year-old Ryan Joseph Rich of Mooresville, died at the scene, investigators said.

The Mustang’s driver was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, officers said. Two adults and two young children were inside the truck, police said, and they were all taken to a local hospital and released. Mooresville police added the children were properly secured in the vehicle and weren’t seriously hurt.

Investigators said while they’re still working the case, it appears speeding contributed to causing the crash.

Police did not say if anyone will be charged.

No further information was released.

