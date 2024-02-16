Passenger killed in York County collision, troopers say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in York County Thursday night.

The incident occurred just after 10:45 p.m. on Harper Gault Road near Oakdale Road.

Troopers said a 2021 Dodge Coupe was traveling west on Harper Gault Road when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to troopers.

No further information has been released at this time.

