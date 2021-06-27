Passenger leaps from moving jet after trying to enter cockpit, California police say

Don Sweeney
·1 min read

A man began pounding on the cockpit door of a United Airlines flight taxiing to the runway at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night, police say.

The passenger then opened an emergency exit and slid down the emergency slide onto the tarmac from the moving plane in the 7 p.m. incident, KABC reported.

“We might have had a passenger that was a threat level jump out of the aircraft,” the pilot reported to the tower, according to the station, requesting that police be called.

The Salt Lake City-bound flight returned to the gate with the emergency slide inflated, KTLA reported. No others aboard were injured in the fracas.

The man who jumped from the Embraer 175 regional jet operated by SkyWest Airlines was treated for his injuries at the hospital after being arrested, CNN reported. His name has not been released by authorities.

Airliner doors cannot be opened in mid-flight because planes are pressurized at high altitude, preventing anyone from forcing the doors, which also are locked, open, Business Insider reported.

On Thursday, a man driving a silver four-door car with the letters SOS on the hood breached a gate at a FedEx depot at the airport and led police on a brief chase on the runway, KNBC said. His identity also has not been released.

5 die as hot-air balloon hits power line, crashes in flames, New Mexico officials say

Passenger fined after refusing to wear mask, then punching Southwest worker, FAA says

Skydiving instructor linked to deadly 2016 jump at Lodi airport faces federal charges

