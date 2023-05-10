Passenger who made alleged threat after missing flight at Pittsburgh International Airport arrested

A passenger who allegedly made a threat to agents at Pittsburgh International Airport after missing their flight has been arrested.

According to a spokesperson for the airport, police responded to a call about a perceived threat to a flight just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The passenger, who was late and missed boarding their flight to Philadelphia, allegedly made a threat against the aircraft. Gate agents reported the threat to police.

Passengers were taken off the plane for law enforcement to investigate.

Police have not released the identity of the passenger who was arrested.

Airport operations are continuing as normal.

