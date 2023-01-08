Passenger in Melbourne crash, 91, dies from injuries

MELBOURNE — A 91-year-old woman who was seriously injured Thursday in a traffic crash with a pickup truck has died, Melbourne Police said.

Traffic investigators said the driver of the pickup, James Paton, 56, of Melbourne, was arrested at the site of the crash and charged with driving under the influence shortly after an investigation into a collision at Sarno Road and Croton Road, police reports show.

Police said a 2021 Kia utility vehicle was heading eastbound on Sarno Road at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday when a westbound 1999 Dodge pickup driven by Paton attempted a left turn in front of the Kia at Croton Road, and the vehicles collided.

Shawn Bresnahan, 67, of Melbourne and Virginia Onines, 91, of West Melbourne, who were riding in the Kia, were taken to Melbourne Regional Hospital. Onines died the next day, police said.

Paton was charged with DUI causing death Friday. He was being held Sunday on $50,000 bail at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes.

