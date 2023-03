AFP

A video of cars being washed away on a flooded highway in Malaysia has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook and YouTube after it was shared with a false claim that it shows a disaster in Indonesia in February 2023. But the clip has been in circulation since December 2021, when a huge flood hit several areas in Malaysia. AFP traced the location of the video to the Malaysian city of Shah Alam."The Brantas River embankment in East Java collapsed," reads the caption for this YouTube video, whi