Passenger in passing car shot in middle of Akron gunfight; woman seriously injured

A gunfight Thursday night between "multiple shooters" in Summit Lake left a 21-year-old passenger in a passing car hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Akron police said Friday.

The passenger and her driver, who has not injured, were driving through the area, police reported.

A 19-year-old woman who was in the area also was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her lower body, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 Block of Rockaway Street in Summit Lake around 7:30 p.m. They reported finding shell casings from three different caliber firearms on scene, but no shooting victims.

A short time later, a car pulled up to officers working in the area of South Main Street and East Buchtel Avenue with the 21-year-old in the front seat. Police said she had a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

While officers were at the hospital, a second vehicle arrived with the 19-year-old.

Detectives determined that shots were exchanged between multiple shooters in the street. The 21-year-old was struck by a bullet that entered the back window of the car.

Police said the woman and the car's driver were not involved in the gunfight.

There have been no arrests related to the shootings and the incident remains under investigation.

The area is in the same block where an Akron man shot at two juveniles who reportedly yelled at him for speeding in 2020.

Tyler A. Duncan, 21, who pleaded guilty in March to felony assault and firearms charges in that case, did not appear at his April 8 sentencing. A warrant was issued Friday for his arrest, according to court records.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

