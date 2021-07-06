A passenger plane carrying 29 people on board went missing in Russia's far east

An An-26 plane went missing en route a scheduled from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town Palana. Ramil Nasibulin/Getty Images

The Antonov An-26 plane was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula.

It disappeared from the radar and lost all contact.

The Russian emergencies ministry said there were 22 passengers, including a child, and 6 crew on board.

A passenger plane carrying 29 people - 23 passengers and six crew members - went missing on Tuesday in Russia's far east, a Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told Russian news agency Tass. Emergency services said it could have crashed into the Sea of Okhotsk.

The Antonov An-26 plane was flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town Palana in Russia's far east Kamchatka Peninsula on a routine flight.

The plane was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula when it went missing.

Local officials said the plane was supposed to land at 5:50 a.m. Moscow time, but lost contact when it was about to descend and disappeared from the radar, the Federal Air Transport Agency told Interfax news.

The agency also told Interfax that foggy weather conditions in the area may have made landing difficult.

"During the landing approach, the meteorological conditions were characterized by the presence of fog in the vicinity of the airport," said the agency.

A search mission is being carried out, and the Russian Pacific Fleet is aiding in the search. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to trace the flight route, local officials told AFP.

The plane belonged to the company Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise, and has been in operation since 1982, AFP reported.

A passenger on board, Ivan Sivak, posted a picture on his Instagram account before the plane took off.

Also onboard the flight were several officials from the Russian city of Palana, and two children.

