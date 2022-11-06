Passenger plane crashes into Africa's largest lake after trying to land in stormy conditions, reports said

Rescuers in boats are seen around the tail fin of a crashed Precision Air passenger aircraft on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukoba, in western Tanzania Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. AYO TV via AP

A Tanzanian passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria on Sunday due to stormy conditions.

It carried 43 passengers. At least 19 people have been killed, reports said.

Rescuers recovered 26 people and took them to hospital, per a local official.

A Tanzanian passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in stormy weather at an airport in the lakeside town of Bukoba, Reuters reported, citing its state broadcaster.

The Precision Air flight was carrying 43 people, 26 of whom emergency personnel rescued and transported to a hospital, a local official, told the BBC. At least 19 people have been killed.

The plane, which took off from Dar es Salaam, crashed into Lake Victoria due to storms and heavy rains, the state broadcaster said.

The two pilots survived the crash and spoke to local officials, but the prime minister said they may since have died, according to the BBC.

Rescue workers and local fishermen are searching for survivors, the BBC said, and emergency workers are trying to use ropes to pull the plane out of Africa's largest lake.

The plane attempted to land at an airport in the town of Bukoba in Tanzania when it fell into Lake Victoria. Google Maps

Eyewitness Abdul Nuri was waiting at the airport in Bukoba when he saw the plane crash into the lake.

"We were really shocked. People panicked, and some started crying and shouting," he told the BBC. "At the arrivals gate, people panicked as well - most of them were waiting to welcome their relatives."

Fishermen who were among the first on the scene told him that they could rescue people when a flight attendant opened the plane's rear door while it was in the water.

Images show the plane almost entirely submerged, with its green-and-yellow tail visible above the waterline.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for the public to remain calm while the rescue operation continues.

"I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air's plane," she said, per Reuters. "Let's be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us."

Precision Air, Tanzania's largest privately owned airline, said in a statement that the flight was "involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport," Reuters reported.

Editor's note - November 6, 2022: This story has been updated to include the death toll of passengers and more details of the rescue effort.

