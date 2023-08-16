A passenger plane flew into Ukrainian airspace trying to avoid a storm, but made it through the warzone OK

Sophia Ankel
·2 min read
0
Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hide during the shelling at the air defense positions held in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, on August 8, 2023.Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • A Turkish passenger plane flew through Ukrainian airspace on July 25 for several hours.

  • Civilian airspace over Ukraine is closed because of the war there, and risky to enter.

  • The airline — a new Turkish company called BBN — said the pilots were avoiding a storm.

A passenger plane flew through Ukraine's closed airspace last month after a storm diverted its path, the airline said.

The plane, an Airbus A320-200 operated by Turkish company BBN Airlines, was flying from Oslo, Norway to Antalya, Turkey on July 25.

It flew through southwestern Ukraine, passing the Zakarpattya and Chernivtsi regions, The New Voice of Ukraine reported.

Ukraine closed its airspace when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, forbidding civilian aircraft to enter.

In an e-mail to Insider, a BBN spokesperson said that the aircraft flew over the country when the pilots changed course to avoid a storm.

The area the plane flew has not seen heavy fighting, which has been concentrated hundreds of miles to the east. But flying in close airspace is still risky. Russian missiles have hit both regions before, and it's possible that Ukraine's air defense could react to an unexpected plane overhead.

BBN is a new airline which began operating in 2023 and operates charter flights. Per its website, it has five planes.

"We understand the concern that this incident causes and guarantee that we will actively take measures to prevent similar incidents," the spokesperson said.

They did not elaborate on whether the pilots did this by accident or if there have been any repercussions as a result of their decision. The flight was chartered by Freebird Airlines but a spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Norwegian news outlet NRK posted screenshots of the flight route, which appears to show that the plane deviated from its route and into western Ukraine before proceeding to the airspace of Romania.

It is unclear how many passengers were on the plane at the time, The New Voice of Ukraine reported. The model of A320 can carry some 180 people.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Transport did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The brand-new Alexa-enabled Echo Pop smart speaker is down to $25: 'Small but mighty'

    'Pop' this new Echo into your cart. It's a steal of a deal at nearly 40% off.

  • NCSoft's new AI suite is trained to streamline game production

    Korean MMORPG publisher NCSoft has developed four new AI large language models, dubbed VARCO, to help streamline future game development.

  • Nvidia's earnings will be the AI hype cycle’s biggest test

    Nvidia is widely expected to have a blow out earnings report. A miss could derail the AI hype train.

  • Florida's auto insurance rates are getting out of control

    While Florida isn't alone in seeing its insurance rates balloon, The Sunshine State's insurance premiums are growing faster than many others.

  • What is a ‘pretty rat girl,’ and why do so many TikTokers relate to the term?

    If you buy aesthetic glass jars but never use them, or can't ever seem to put your vacuum cleaner away, you might be a "rat girl." The post What is a ‘pretty rat girl,’ and why do so many TikTokers relate to the term? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Highlight, now flush with $18M, helps CPG brands automate product testing

    Highlight, an in-home product testing company, raised $18 million in Series A funding to continue developing its technology already helping hundreds of brands test thousands of products. Dana Kim and Ethan Kellough started the company in 2020 after working in market research and engineering, respectively. Kim told TechCrunch that performing physical product research — the way it is done currently — typically involves multiple vendors, over 300 emails, many months and tens of thousands of dollars.

  • Opera's iOS web browser gains an AI companion with Aria

    Opera's web browser app for iOS is getting an AI assistant. The company announced today that Opera for iOS will now include Aria, its browser AI product built in collaboration with OpenAI, integrated directly into the web browser, and free for all users. The AI solution had previously launched on Opera for desktop and Opera for Android, where it has now topped 1 million users.

  • The software market, AI moats, and when to go public with Amplitude CEO Spenser Skates

    This week, Alex had Amplitude CEO Spenser Skates on the show to talk about the company's journey since the time it went public in late 2021, which happened to be right before investor sentiment changed. After a successful IPO, Amplitude warned analysts and investors alike in early 2022 that it was seeing some macroeconomic pressure, which led to its stock being sharply repriced. The current state of the business software buyer, and when Skates expects demand for digital goods and services to improve.

  • Google is working to improve Bard's soulless life advice

    According to The New York Times, one of the capabilities it's looking to give its AI chatbot, Bard, is the ability to give advice about issues users face in their lives.

  • Four ways Trump's criminal trials could shape the 2024 elections

    Trump's towering legal problems could affect financial markets and the economy in unexpected ways. Here's how it might all shake out.

  • GM’s latest investment could speed development of cheaper EV batteries

    GM has boosted its investment with Mitra Chem, a company focused on building batteries in the US using iron-based cathodes, with a new $60 million financing round.

  • The Morning After: Tesla offers cheaper Model S and Model X options with shorter range

    The biggest news stories this morning: Cheap Teslas, the best DACs and a new, all-electric Lambo.

  • Target CEO on Pride Month fallout: We want our stores to be a 'happy place'

    Target looks to take a more muted approach to how it merchandises its stores for Pride Month.

  • Intel and Tower Semiconductor cancel $5.4B merger over regulatory hurdles

    Intel has called time on its plan to acquire contract chipmaker Tower Semiconductor, citing its inability "to obtain in a timely manner the regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement." Chip giant Intel first announced it was planning to buy the Israeli company for $5.4 billion way back in February last year, a move designed to bolster its own contract chip-making business with enhanced manufacturing capacity and intellectual property, while also giving it a wider global reach. Indeed, Intel revealed plans to invest $20 billion in two new Arizona factories some two years ago, while also confirming a new offshoot called Intel Foundry Services (IFS) dedicated to manufacturing chips designed by other companies.

  • Target slashes profit outlook on student loan repayment fears and economic malaise

    Target warns on its outlook again as consumers seek out better deals at the likes of Walmart.

  • Founders Factory Africa to deploy $114M using learnings from past programs

    The firm plans to use the impact capital from Mastercard Foundation and Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures “to scale its model to better serve founders across the African tech ecosystem.” In 2019, FFA partnered with South African healthcare company Netcare to select 35 African health-tech startups for an acceleration and incubation program.

  • Tweetdeck now requires a paid subscription

    Tweetdeck (now called X Pro), a version of Twitter (X) used by social media pros, journalists and others, has become part of the paid Blue subscription.

  • Samsung is bringing newer One UI features to older devices

    If you have an older Samsung foldable phone, tablet or watch, you may soon see some new features trickling down from the latest devices. The company announced today that the One UI 5.1.1 update — Samsung’s latest custom UI sitting atop Android — will roll out soon, bringing enhancements from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series and Watch 6 series to pre-2023 gear. The features will support most of Samsung’s foldable phones and its recent tablets and smartwatches.

  • Is Meghan Markle's stress patch legit? Here's what experts say

    The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a patch on her inner wrist, which made many people ask questions about her latest potentially stress-reducing accessory.

  • Electrify America–backed 75MW solar farm kicks off operations

    Electrify America, the EV charging company created by Volkswagen in the aftermath of its diesel emissions scandal, said on Tuesday that a new, 75 megawatt solar farm in Southern California is now up and running. Electrify America isn't operating this solar farm. Instead, the company struck a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with renewable energy developer Terra-Gen. It's the latest development in Electrify America's efforts to link itself to renewable energy projects.