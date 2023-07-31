Passenger removed from flight at Logan Airport after caller reports alleged threats

A passenger on a flight to Newark, New Jersey was removed at Logan Airport Sunday after a caller reported the passenger allegedly made threats related to the flight’s safety, Massachusetts State Police say.

An anonymous third-party caller reported to a New Jersey police agency that a man aboard Delta Airlines Flight 5770 had allegedly made threats regarding the plane’s safety, MSP says.

The plane turned back to Boston where Massport Fire and Massachusetts State Police Troopers escorted the man off the plane. His two carry-on bags were searched by an MSP bomb squad and explosive ordinance-detecting dogs but no hazards were found.

After the man was removed, the flight resumed on its path to New Jersey.

The removed passenger also had no checked luggage.

No charges are being sought at this time.

An investigation is ongoing, according to MSP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW