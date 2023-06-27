Passenger says he was shot in the head after asking DeKalb Lyft driver to make an extra stop

A man says he tried adding an extra stop to a Lyft ride he was taking more than two years ago when he says the driver shot him in the head.

Emmanuel Hollins told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that he was walking away from the car when he was shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver, Mashelle Rucker, was arrested after the December 2020 incident and charged with aggravated assault but was released on bond and has not been indicted.

Hollins is recalling the terrifying incident that he says left him partially blind, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office and Lyft for comments.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: