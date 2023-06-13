Passenger sexually abused a minor on cross-country American Airlines flight, feds say

A Pennsylvania man flying across the country sexually abused a minor, according to federal authorities.

Officials said the man “engaged in sexual contact” with the minor on an American Airlines flight in July 2022. The flight departed from San Diego and landed in Philadelphia.

Now, Edward Decker, 45, of West Chester has been indicted in federal court, according to a June 12 news release.

In court records, authorities said the man “intentionally touched the breast and inner thigh” of the child who was between the ages of 12 and 16.

“Mr Decker is not guilty of these charges and he looks forward to his chance to challenge these accusations in court,” defense attorney Evan Kelly said in a statement to McClatchy News.

If Decker is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison, a year of supervised release, a $500,000 fine and a $200 special assessment, according to the release.

McClatchy News requested a statement from American Airlines and was awaiting a response.

