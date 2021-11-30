Passenger shoots Lyft driver and then escapes, Texas sheriff says

A Lyft driver was shot by a passenger after picking them up on Nov. 29, and the shooter is still on the loose, Texas authorities say.

The ride-share driver picked up a passenger in their vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release.

At some point, Gonzalez said, the passenger shot the Lyft driver during a “possible attempted robbery.”

The suspected shooter fled the scene in northern Houston on foot, the release said.

According to Gonzalez, the driver is in stable condition after being taken to a hospital.

McClatchy News reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting response.

Lyft driver says she crawled out of woods after being shot by passenger in Mississippi

Delivery driver shoots two armed 20-year-olds trying to rob him, Philadelphia cops say