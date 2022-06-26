Passenger shot in apparent road rage incident, Atlanta police investigating

A woman is recovering after being shot during what police say was a road rage incident.

According to Atlanta police, they were called the 2100 block of Southwood Drive just before 2:30 p.m.

Officers say when they got there, a woman, who was a passenger in a car, had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and was taken into surgery. Her current condition is unknown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators are speaking with witnesses to learn what led up to the shooting.

Police say they have one person of interest in custody and are interviewing that person.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if the victim and the person of interest knew one another.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: