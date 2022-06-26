Passenger shot in apparent road rage incident, Atlanta police investigating
A woman is recovering after being shot during what police say was a road rage incident.
According to Atlanta police, they were called the 2100 block of Southwood Drive just before 2:30 p.m.
Officers say when they got there, a woman, who was a passenger in a car, had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and was taken into surgery. Her current condition is unknown.
Investigators are speaking with witnesses to learn what led up to the shooting.
Police say they have one person of interest in custody and are interviewing that person.
It is unclear if the victim and the person of interest knew one another.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
