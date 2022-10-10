Passenger shot dead inside a vehicle in Phoenix

A woman was shot and killed early Monday morning as she rode inside a vehicle in Phoenix. No one else was injured.

A woman died early Monday after she was shot inside a vehicle in Phoenix.

Phoenix police said somebody shot the woman in the area of 32nd Avenue and McDowell Road. She was a passenger. Three children and a man were also in the car but were not injured.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to treat the woman, but she died of her injuries.

Officers went to a nearby home with a search warrant for the house.

The investigation was ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman shot dead inside a vehicle in Phoenix early Monday