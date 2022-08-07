Passenger shot in leg, dragged out of car in DeKalb County, police say
DeKalb police is investigating a shooting that left one person injured and a gunman on the loose.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident happened Saturday night just before 8 p.m.
Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the area of Snapfinger Woods Drive and Panola Road.
Officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg.
TRENDING STORIES:
Toddler found wandering South Fulton streets, police searching for parents
Former Ga. postal worker pleads guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while on disability
Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby to hold annual Back to School Fest
According to officials, the victim was riding in the car with the suspect when they got into an argument.
The driver then took out a gun and shot the victim in his leg.
The suspect stopped the car, and dragged the victim out the car and onto the street and then fled the scene.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The victim was taken to a local hospital and listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
IN OTHER NEWS: