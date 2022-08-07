Passenger shot in leg, dragged out of car in DeKalb County, police say

DeKalb police is investigating a shooting that left one person injured and a gunman on the loose.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened Saturday night just before 8 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the area of Snapfinger Woods Drive and Panola Road.

Officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to officials, the victim was riding in the car with the suspect when they got into an argument.

The driver then took out a gun and shot the victim in his leg.

The suspect stopped the car, and dragged the victim out the car and onto the street and then fled the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The victim was taken to a local hospital and listed as stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: