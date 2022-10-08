Passenger shot on Westchester Bee-Line bus in Yonkers

YONKERS – An 18-year-old man was shot on a bus in Yonkers Friday evening.

Westchester County police confirmed the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Bee-Line bus 257, which is on the number four line.

The shooting happened at the intersection of South Broadway and Ludlow Street. The bus was stopped to discharge passengers at the time of the shooting.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is listed in stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Domestic violence:First Westchester defendant resentenced under survivors act

Child Victims Act:Most claims against New York are being dismissed

Prisons:New York bans personal packages. Families say they'll pay price

Westchester County police spokesman Kieran O'Leary said the teenager had wounds in both legs, but it was not clear whether he was shot twice or one bullet passed between both legs.

It was not immediately clear if there were multiple shooters. The county said "the alleged assailants are unknown at this time," and police are searching the area.

O'Leary said the teen got on the bus with a group of men several stops before the one where he was shot, but it was not clear if the shooter or shooters were among them. However, all those people apparently left the bus after the shooting.

Yonkers police are assisting Westchester County police in the search. Yonkers police also said there is no threat to community safety at this time.

No other details on the shooting were immediately available.

County police said anyone with information is asked to call their tip line at 1-800-898-8477.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers shooting: Passenger shot on Westchester Bee-Line bus