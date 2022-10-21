Passenger Smuggles 12,000 Pills Of Fentanyl At LAX

12,000 fentanyl pills were found when a passenger attempted to board a plane. Authorities at LAX had other plans in mind. At LAX The pills were found. Hidden in candy boxes and manufactured in bright colors to resemble actual candy. The passenger tried to go through airport security with snacks and bags of candy at about 7:30 am according to Los Angeles County Sheriff officials.

The discovery:

Photo Credit: Skitterphoto

‘However, it was discovered that inside the SweeTARTS, Skittles, and Whoppers candy boxes were fentanyl pills,’ the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s detectives and the DEA managed to confiscate close to 12,000 pills. The passenger fled the scene and is now suspected to be a major trafficker. Authorities know the alleged identity but have not shared it with the public.

Authorities at all major airports have been made aware that fentanyl is being trafficked within candy wrappers and rainbow colors.

‘With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them,’ the sheriff’s department said.

A rise in Fentanyl

Parents should also be careful and not touch any candy that could be suspected of being drugs. You must warn the authorities immediately.

The last few years fentanyl has risen in popularity. As of late Customs and Border Protection data states over 12,900lbs of fentanyl has been seized in the past year alone.

The DEA have known about this rainbow-colored Fentanyl since February 2022 and has now been seized in 21 states across the country.

Fentanyl can be held responsible for 66% of overdose deaths that happened in the last year. Over 107,000 people have died from drug poisoning in the last year.