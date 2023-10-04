Passenger in speeding vehicle dies after driver collides with tree, Milwaukee police say

The passenger in a suspected speeding vehicle died when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree, according to Milwaukee police.

The crash happened Wednesday at about 11:27 a.m. on the 300 block of East Locust Street, police said.

The 40-year-old passenger sustained fatal injuries while the 34-year-old driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries, police said. The driver was also arrested.

Police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

At least 58 people have died in crashes this year in Milwaukee, according to police. That compares to 54 deaths at this same time last year.

