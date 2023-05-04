Passenger stabbed on CATS streetcar; arrest made, CMPD says

A passenger on a city streetcar was stabbed Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said they’ve arrested a suspect in the case.

MEDIC said the victim was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital.

According to the Charlotte Area Transit System, the passenger was hurt around 4 p.m. during an altercation on the CityLYNX Gold Line. It happened near the Johnson and Wales station, which is on West Trade Street near Cedar Street.

ALSO READ: ‘We were bleeding a lot’: 2 people visiting Charlotte stabbed by stranger in Uptown

“This is a tragic incident for all parties involved. The safety and well-being of all customers is CATS’ top priority and concern,” CATS said in a statement.

CATS said they are working with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as they investigate.

At the scene, Channel 9′s Evan Donovan could see an out of service streetcar at the Johnson and Wales stop.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

CATS set up a bus bridge between the transit center Uptown and the Sunnyside Avenue stop.

CMPD said the suspect left the scene and headed toward Interstate 77, but was later arrested.

No further information was released.

CityLYNX Gold Line streetcars will operate between CTC and Sunnyside. A bus bridge will operate between CTC and French St. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/5pLEnymFAs — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) May 4, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

VIDEO: One person seriously hurt in stabbing in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says



