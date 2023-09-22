Passenger train project from Los Angeles to Coachella Valley continues to move forward
Driving from Los Angeles to the Coachella Valley may no longer be necessary if a proposed passenger train project materializes. https://trib.al/OJ7aSTm
Will the Giants' Week 2 comeback get their season back on track?
"This is what dads do after saying they don’t want the dog."
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
Generative AI has brought a host of copyright issues to the fore. Just this week, authors including George R.R. Martin, led by the Authors Guild, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the startup's viral AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained on their work without their knowledge or consent. Onstage at Disrupt 2023, Anastasis Germanidis, one of the co-founders of Runway, a company developing generative AI tools for video, said that his company is "still exploring" the right approach to training AI models on artists' and creators' works.
"I really felt I was not seen as a person who had a voice in her own destiny," said Crawford.
The 2024 Hyundai Kona appears to be a practical improvement over the car it replaces; will a two-pronged approach to the Electric model pay off too?
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Capsule, a startup that's been putting AI to use in video editing, is releasing its product to the public, after three years in development. The company's enterprise-focused AI editor aims not to replace the humans involved in video editing, but to help content and marketing teams produce video 10 times faster than before, the company claims. To do so, Capsule addressed a number of pain points it heard from customers, including the difficulties around video editing and use of motion graphics, the demands of strict brand guidelines and the need to collaborate on video projects.
On the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield stage, the company announced its third-generation prototype -- or the company’s MVP, if you will. Mid-2024, the company is planning to launch this as a product ready for roadside drug testing, and a configuration for cause-of-death investigations. Current drug testing often requires a urine sample, which has a number of issues; for one, if you don’t observe the person giving the sample, you don’t have proper chain of custody of the evidence, but most people aren’t particularly stoked about being watched -- or watching -- as they try to pee into a cup.
Parallel Health emerged from stealth today at TechCrunch Disrupt as part of the Startup Battlefield, revealing (beyond their existence) $2.3 million in pre-seed funding and a first product, a custom phage therapy skin serum. The company got its start out of a project at a larger cosmetics company, where they were attempting to prove the efficacy of phage therapy to treat chronic skin conditions.
Great news everyone! Amazon's Alexa is getting a slew of new AI-enhanced abilities!
When HashiCorp announced it was changing its Terraform license in August, it set off a firestorm in the open source community, and actually represented an existential threat to startups that were built on top of the popular open source project. The community went into action and within weeks they had written a manifesto, and soon after that launched an official fork called OpenTF. Today, that group went a step further when the Linux Foundation announced OpenTofu, the official name for the Terraform fork, which will live forever under the auspices of the foundation as an open source project.
Rick Fox took an unconventional path to becoming a startup founder – not least of which includes being a three-time NBA Champion, taking the crown alongside fellow Los Angeles Lakers players Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Fox retired from basketball after a 13-year career. “I learned from the teams I was on,” he explained during a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.
Silicon Valley Bank famously collapsed back in March, setting off a wave across the banking world and left startups and investors alike scrambling to find a new place to put their money. Four players in the banking industry spoke on the TechCrunch Disrupt Fintech Stage about how they are filling the gap left by that version of SVB and what they are doing to offer startups and investors new alternatives in a post-SVB world.
As the most valuable company in the world, Apple extends its massive footprint into every corner of industry that it touches. With that footprint comes a vast responsibility to conduct itself responsibly in terms of sourcing materials, labor and the energy necessary to ship well over two billion mobile devices on its course to becoming an unprecedented $3 trillion company. A decade ago, Apple brought in Lisa Jackson, former head of the EPA under the Obama administration, to steward its strategy on environmental issues.
"I can't go be part of that," Lillard said about the Warriors.
Google is developing an AI-powered microscope that incorporates intelligence enhancements to overlay visual indicators in real-time, allegedly making it easier to classify samples and identify cancer cells. The tool is being prototyped and rolled in partnership with the Department of Defense.
Open book repository Project Gutenberg has turned thousands of its titles into audiobooks practically overnight using synthetic speech, available now for download or streaming on multiple services. Making an audiobook via traditional narration naturally takes quite a long time even in the best case, and of course the reader must be paid for their time and there is the matter of editing and publishing. For many titles it doesn't make sense financially to produce an audiobook, meaning many older and more obscure titles remain difficult for people who prefer that format to consume.