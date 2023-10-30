Passenger trains collide in India killing at least 13

At least 13 people have died and 25 were injured after two passenger trains collided in India, officials said.

The incoming train reportedly slammed into a stationary train in Andhra Pradesh state’s Vizianagaram district, causing a derailment of at least three rail cars.

Saurab Prasad, a senior railway officer, said a preliminary investigation found human error was the cause.

Train crashes are common in India and are often blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

In June, more than 280 people were killed in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades when two passenger trains rammed into each other in eastern India.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, travelling on 40,000 miles of track.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.