Passenger trapped under SUV after DUI crash in Hanford: HPD

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hanford man was arrested Friday after he crashed and flipped his SUV, causing his passenger to be ejected and trapped underneath the vehicle, the Hanford Police Department says.

Around 2:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Parsons Street for a report of a rollover traffic accident.

They say when they arrived they found the vehicle’s passenger, a 29-year-old man, partially ejected and pinned underneath the Mitsubishi SUV.

Officers were able to help neighbors lift it up enough to free the trapped man, and stabilize him before he was airlifted with major injuries to a local hospital.

Police say that witnesses told them that 30-year-old Adan Quinonez was speeding west on Davis Street as he approached Parsons Street, and he failed to navigate a southbound turn. They also say that following the attempted turn, the vehicle hit a tree and flipped onto its side in the front yard of a home.

Investigators on-scene believed Quinonez was driving under the influence at the time of the crash, and say he was also on Post Release Community Supervision for previous DUI offenses.

He, too, was transported to the hospital, and following his release was booked into the Kings County jail on suspicion of felony DUI charges and a probation violation.

Hanford police say the victim is reported to be in stable condition at this time.

