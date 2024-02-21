Passenger van, grass catch fire in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A passenger van caught fire in a grassy area near Lake Hefner Parkway and W Britton Road on Tuesday.

Vehicle fire near Lake Hefner Parkway and W Britton Road. Photo courtesy KFOR.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the van blew a tire and the driver pulled over in a grassy area near the road. The grass then caught fire along with the vehicle.

OKCFD says that although there were a large number of people in the van, no one was hurt as a result of the fire.

