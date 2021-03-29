Passenger vehicle travel rebounding to pre-pandemic levels

  • Traffic makes its way along the 110 freeway Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. U.S. drivers recently reached a major milestone when the number of daily passenger vehicle trips reached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the transportation analytics firm Inrix. It's a potential indicator that the pandemic's strain on society may be easing. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Morning traffic moves along Interstate 76 in Philadelphia, Monday, March 29, 2021. U.S. drivers recently reached a major milestone when the number of daily passenger vehicle trips reached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the transportation analytics firm Inrix. It's a potential indicator that the pandemic's strain on society may be easing. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Morning traffic moves along Interstate 76 in Philadelphia, Monday, March 29, 2021. U.S. drivers recently reached a major milestone when the number of daily passenger vehicle trips reached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the transportation analytics firm Inrix. It's a potential indicator that the pandemic's strain on society may be easing. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • A backed up line of traffic winds it's way along a street near downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, March 28, 2021. U.S. drivers recently reached a major milestone when the number of daily passenger vehicle trips reached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the transportation analytics firm Inrix. It's a potential indicator that the pandemic's strain on society may be easing. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
  • Traffic makes its way along the 110 freeway past downtown Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. U.S. drivers recently reached a major milestone when the number of daily passenger vehicle trips reached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the transportation analytics firm Inrix. It's a potential indicator that the pandemic's strain on society may be easing. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Vehicle Travel

Traffic makes its way along the 110 freeway Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. U.S. drivers recently reached a major milestone when the number of daily passenger vehicle trips reached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the transportation analytics firm Inrix. It's a potential indicator that the pandemic's strain on society may be easing. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
DAVID A. LIEB
·4 min read

Americans may be rounding a corner — literally — in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of daily passenger vehicle trips has hit a major milestone, reaching pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the transportation analytics firm Inrix, with Americans driving more often and farther than at any time since pandemic lockdowns were invoked.

The rise in vehicle travel comes amid other encouraging health and economic indicators. Consumer spending and manufacturing have been picking up. Employers have been adding workers. Governors have been easing restrictions on indoor dining and social gatherings. More auto fuel is being purchased. The winter peak in COVID-19 cases has receded. And more than one-fourth of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Some of the largest travel increases have occurred in rural, suburban and smaller metropolitan areas, Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue said.

In Pensacola, Florida, passenger vehicle miles traveled last April dipped to around 50% of the average levels of January and February 2020, before pandemic restrictions were imposed. The situation is significantly different this spring. On the weekend of March 20-21, passenger vehicle miles topped 150% of the pre-pandemic level, according to Inrix data.

“If you drove through downtown Pensacola a year ago, it was a ghost town — everything was closed,” said Kaycee Lagarde, the city’s public information officer. “Now if you go downtown, it basically looks normal as far as the number of people being out.”

Lagarde said the traffic surge appears to have been aided by tourists, who have returned to beaches that were temporarily closed last year.

In general, “higher travel is reflective of a good economy,” said Tim Lomax, a research fellow at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. “They are traveling for a purpose, whether that’s a job, retail or school.”

Last spring, many vehicles got parked for an extended stay as governors and mayors issued stay-at-home orders, schools went virtual and work sites shifted from offices to homes as a precaution intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Passenger vehicle miles traveled plunged to almost half their pre-pandemic levels nationally, and declined even more in some of the largest cities with the greatest restrictions.

Less driving meant less money for state transportation departments, which rely heavily on motor fuel taxes. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials had estimated agencies could face a $28 billion revenue loss over a five-year period.

But “we’re starting to see a rebound here from a travel standpoint, and that’s been very helpful," said association executive director Jim Tymon.

Passenger vehicle miles traveled have been climbing upward this month, reaching 112% of their pre-pandemic levels during the week ending March 19, according to Inrix, which compiles passenger vehicle traffic data from anonymous GPS signals, such as from cellphone apps.

Midsize cities, particularly in the South, have seen a resurgence. Passenger vehicle miles traveled topped 160% of their pre-pandemic levels for two straight weekends in Mobile, Alabama, and exceeded 125% of pre-pandemic levels on recent weekends in Fort Myers, Florida; Greenville, South Carolina; and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Traffic also is rebounding in some of the nation's largest cities, though more so on weekends than weekdays and not yet back to pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger vehicle miles traveled fell last April to around 40% of pre-pandemic levels in Washington, D.C. That rebounded to around 90% or greater the first three weekends of March, though it was still lower during weekdays.

Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia show similar patterns, where the weekend traffic has rebounded higher than the weekday traffic. Passenger vehicle miles hit 99% of their pre-pandemic levels in Los Angeles on March 21 after falling to well below half their norm in late March 2020.

In New York City, they exceeded 90% of their previous levels on March 20-21; they were around one-third the normal a year ago.

In San Francisco, Inrix data shows that passenger vehicle miles traveled reached 88% of their pre-pandemic levels over the weekend of March 20-21, their highest mark since March 11, 2020.

While higher traffic volumes show "there is more economic activity happening,” they also reflect a shift away from mass transit, said Jeff Bellisario, executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. In February, ridership on the Bay Area Rapid Transit rail system remained at just 12.5% of pre-pandemic levels, he said.

Bellisario can personally attest to the change in traveling behavior. Prior to the pandemic, he didn't own a car — instead riding public transit to get to work and biking or walking to go other places. But he hasn't taken the rails in a year. He now works from home, and bought a car to get around town.

"My vehicle miles traveled is definitely higher than it was pre-COVID-19," he said.

___

David A. Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri. Associated Press Business writer Christopher Rugaber in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Most wanted fugitive who escaped in 1973 now sought in Los Angeles area

    Lester Eubanks was convicted of the 1965 murder of Mary Ellen Deener, 14. His case was the subject of an episode of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries."

  • GSK to fill up to 60 million Novavax vaccine doses for Britain

    GlaxoSmithKline has agreed in principle to handle the final part of the manufacturing process for up to 60 million doses of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for use in Britain, widening the company's role in the fight against the pandemic. A detailed agreement with the U.S. biotech firm Novavax and the UK government's Vaccines Taskforce has yet to be signed, it added. Britain struck a deal to buy 60 million doses of Novavax’s vaccine candidate last August.

  • South African health insurer Discovery in touch with vaccine makers

    South African health insurer Discovery Ltd said on Monday it was in contact with all COVID-19 vaccine producers but cannot independently source vaccines as procurement and distribution is in the hands of the government. As in many countries, vaccine procurement in South Africa is centralised and controlled by government but the pace of procurement and inoculation has been slow, with less than 250,000 people, or just 0.5% of the population vaccinated so far. This has prompted calls from health experts to allow the private sector to source vaccines to bolster government efforts.

  • EY drops appeal against $10.8m whistleblower payment

    The professional services giant was appealing against a judge's order to pay a whistleblower $10.8m.

  • Attorney says defense trying to "assassinate" George Floyd's character

    If George Floyd was White, no one would be saying this is a hard case, family attorney Ben Crump says.

  • The struggle to reopen George Floyd Square: 'Injustice closed these streets; only justice should open them'

    George Floyd Square has been blocked off by concrete barricades and makeshift checkpoints since Floyd died while in police custody.

  • How Big Dogs' Big Progressive Rebrand Went Wrong

    Last year, the classic ’90s T-shirt brand blew minds with a positive-vibes-only rebrand—which quickly disappeared. What happened at Big Dogs?

  • 35 of Lady Gaga's most iconic red-carpet looks of all time

    Lady Gaga has been a fashion chameleon ever since she rose to fame back in 2008. Here are some of her most daring, bold, and delightful outfits.

  • Cisco CEO on next-gen tech under Biden admin

    Chuck Robbins, Cisco Chairman and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the software company is faring amid the pandemic and outlook for 2021.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • School cyber-attack affects 40,000 pupils’ email

    The Harris Federation, which runs 50 academies in and around London, was hit by a ransomware attack.

  • Gordon scores 13 in Denver debut, a 126-102 win over Hawks

    Aaron Gordon scored 13 points in his debut with Denver, and the Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-102 on Sunday night. Denver acquired Gordon from Orlando at the trade deadline and he got the start, playing 21 minutes. JaVale McGee, who was traded to Denver from Cleveland in a deadline deal, didn’t play.

  • Terance Mann's rise coupled with 'Playoff Rondo' could be Clippers' winning combo

    Terance Mann has developed into a talented attacker in the paint for the Clippers, and that could pair well with what Rajon Rondo brings to the team.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions

    People who are fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna are 90% less likely to get infected with COVID-19, according to a CDC study that tested nearly 4,000 health care workers and other essential workers for the virus weekly. Why it matters: The data show how well the vaccine performs in non-clinical trial settings. During the mRNA clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, effectiveness from full vaccination was about 95%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The vaccine was 90% against infections regardless of symptom status, the report says.Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization — greater than 14 days after first dose, but before second dose — was 80%.The findings provide researchers with more evidence that vaccines reduce the risk of infections, including asymptomatic ones.What they're saying: “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

    Egypt's Suez Canal will reopen for shipping traffic in both directions on Monday evening after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through. The Suez Canal Authority's chairman Osama Rabie said the channel was navigable after the 400-metre (430-yard) long vessel Ever Given was freed undamaged earlier on Monday.

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

  • South African Adrian Nel killed in Mozambique jihadist attack

    South African Adrian Nel would have celebrated his 41st birthday on 1 April.