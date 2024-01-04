Passenger video shows flooding on Royal Caribbean's world cruise in rough weather

Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas hit rough weather off the coast of South America on Tuesday, causing flooding in some parts of the ship.

The vessel, which is currently operating the line’s nine-month Ultimate World Cruise, was on its way from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Montevideo, Uruguay at the time.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said the ship “experienced heavy wind and rain.”

“One set of elevators and six rooms were impacted by some of the rain,” they said in an emailed statement. “Our team on board is managing the minor cleanup and elevator repairs.” Serenade of the Seas continued to Montevideo as planned, where it arrived Thursday.

Adita Larson, 64, was walking through the ship around 1 p.m. on Tuesday when she was thrown off balance. The ship was leaning to one side, making it difficult for her to stay upright.

“It was just really tilted, so it was hard to walk,” she told USA TODAY.

Even for Larson, who has been on more than 100 cruises with the line, it was a new sensation. “I've seen a lot of rocking, but never tilting just one side for so long,” she said. Later, as she walked down the stairs at the front of the ship, she heard what sounded like rain inside the elevator shafts.

The captain warned guests to stay away from the forward elevators as they had flooded and announced the ship’s outside areas were closed, according to Larson, who lives Houston, Texas and is sailing with her family. She said crew members in the dining room told her dishes fell off the tables when the ship tilted, and heard from fellow passengers that water had come into their cabins through their balcony doors.

Larson also shared a video on TikTok taken by a friend that appeared to show the floor on Deck 12 covered in water. She said the captain informed passengers the ship was sailing through winds as high as 60 miles per hour. Royal Caribbean did not comment on the specifics of Larson’s experience.

By about 3 p.m., the weather cleared up and the forward elevators were accessible again as of late morning Wednesday.

In the weeks since its departure from Miami, videos about the Ultimate World Cruise have proliferated on TikTok. Posts from both passengers on board – including Larson – and users at home recapping new developments and reported “drama” a la reality TV have amassed millions of views.

Angie Linderman, another passenger sailing the 274-night itinerary, saw her TikTok followers skyrocket as she chronicled her time on board. She told USA TODAY last month that the response was “mind-blowing.”

Larson, for her part, has not witnessed drama beyond isolated incidents such as a handful of passengers who have had to leave early for medical reasons and disputes over lounge access. Not even this week’s bad weather could spoil the trip for her. “I just feel like, I can swim, so I didn’t get scared,” she said.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 9-month cruise floods after heavy wind, rain off South American coast