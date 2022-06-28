Passenger wounded in gunfire exchange between 2 cars in Reading

Jun. 27—An exchange of gunfire by occupants of two cars on a Reading street Sunday left one person wounded and several vehicles damaged by bullets, officials said Monday.

Both alleged shooters were taken into custody shortly after the incident about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Sixth Street.

Arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment were Zeiquail Sims, 22, of the 400 block of Windsor Street and Latrell M. Howard, 22, of the 900 block of Rose Street.

Each was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge Alvin B. Robinson in Reading Central Court.

Police provided this account in arrest papers:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and saw several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire, with shell casings on the east side of the block. A blue Honda Accord had multiple bullet holes.

A few moments later officers found Sims in a corner store with a shooting victim. Sims had a .45-caliber handgun.

Officers learned that Sims, the shooting victim and one other person had been in the bullet-riddled Honda during the gunfire exchange with an occupant of a white Honda with a Florida license plate.

Investigators spoke to one of the occupants of the white Honda. He said he was in the rear-passenger seat and heard a loud bang. The rear window shattered as a bullet whizzed by his head.

Two other people in the white Honda said it was the rear-seat passenger of the blue Honda who shot at them. They identified the shooter as Sims, adding that Sims had flashed and pointed a gun at the occupants of the car they were in while it was moving.

Police spoke to the occupants of the blue Honda. One of them said an occupant of the other car had fired on them as their car was behind a double-parked car. The witness said the white Honda pulled up next to them along the driver's side and shots rang out.

The driver of the blue Honda put the car in reverse and crashed into another vehicle. That's when the occupants of the blue Honda, including a person who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back, got out and ran away.

A witness said Howard was the driver of the white Honda. That witness saw Howard pull up next to the blue Honda, get out and fire a handgun at the other car.

Howard was found by officers shortly after the incident and had a 9 mm handgun. He was taken to City Hall for an interview and admitted to firing his weapon at the occupants of the blue Honda.

He and his passenger, however, claimed Sims fired at them first.

The age and gender of the shooting victim was not provided by investigators. Information on the victim's medical condition was unavailable.