Passengers approve of new Kansas City International terminal 6 months after opening

Google Flights today is releasing a new feature that will help travelers better determine the right time to book. The addition aims to help consumers answer the question as to whether it's better to book their flight now or wait for lower prices. For example, Google explains, the new insights could tell users that the cheapest time to book their trip is currently two months prior to departure or that, typically, prices for their trip have generally declined closer to the date of departure.