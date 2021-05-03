Passengers arrive in US amid disaster in India
Travelers landed at O'Hare International Airport Monday morning on the last scheduled Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago before travel restrictions are imposed. (May 3)
As the COVID crisis continues to escalate in India with thousands dying each day, a U.S. ban on flights begins Tuesday, leaving some desperately searching for ways to help loved ones.
India is currently grappling with a deadly surge of COVID-19 cases. While the situation may seem impossible, the global community can come together to help.
Air travel in the U.S. hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent countries. In the U.S., the average number of new cases per day fell below 50,000 for the first time since October. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation giving him sweeping powers to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the outbreak.
New York governor Andrew Cuomo implied at a briefing Monday that unvaccinated individuals could threaten the lives of their elderly family members by forgoing the inoculation. “Maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother and wind-up killing your grandmother,” Cuomo said referring to those who have abstained from vaccination. At the conference, the governor addressed the hesitancy among young people and general skeptics regarding receiving the shots. He specified that the outstanding vaccination target groups in the state are the “youthful” and the “doubtful.” “There is an attitude of ‘they’ll be fine, why should they take the vaccine’,” Cuomo said. “Maybe you will get a long haul syndrome, that we’re not really sure what it is yet, but a lingering consequence of COVID.” Cuomo’s comments about unvaccinated citizens endangering the elderly come as he continues to face a series of scandals, including allegations of a large scale cover-up of the coronavirus death toll in New York nursing homes. The New York Times reported last week that senior officials in the governor’s administration attempted to prevent the New York State Health Department from disclosing the true number of coronavirus deaths in assisted living facilities since the spring of 2020. Cuomo’s aides were later accused of significantly undercounting the number of nursing home victims. A public report released by the state claimed that nursing home deaths accounted for only 21 percent of all COVID deaths in New York and that 6,500 nursing home residents died of coronavirus as late as August. However, an unreleased Health Department draft report indicated that over 9,000 nursing home residents died of COVID-19 as of the end of May. It noted that nursing home residents accounted for “approximately 35 percent” of all deaths, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.
Britain and India have “fired the starting gun” on a full trade agreement, with the announcement on Tuesday of a preliminary deal worth £1 billion. Boris Johnson and Indian premier Narendra Modi have secured fresh cooperation and investments that will help create 6,500 jobs in the UK. The two prime ministers will host a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon, following the cancellation of Mr Johnson’s trip to New Delhi last month amid soaring Covid cases. Trade, health, climate change and defence are set to be discussed. They will unveil an enhanced trade partnership that includes £533 million of new Indian investment into Britain, focused on the health and technology sectors. More than a third of the cash will support low carbon growth, underscoring Mr Johnson’s green industrial agenda. The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is set to invest £240 million in its jabs business in the UK, including a new sales office. It will support clinical trials, research and development and potentially vaccine manufacturing.
Canada' National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending that Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine be offered to individuals age 30 and older, without contraindications.
Greece and Iceland, among the few countries currently open to US tourists, accept the CDC's vaccination cards as official documentaiton.
As a catastrophic surge of the coronavirus sweeps through India, the leaders of 13 opposition parties urged the government to launch a free vaccination drive and ensure an uninterrupted flow of oxygen to all hospitals. Several hospital authorities sought court intervention over the weekend to provide oxygen supplies in New Delhi, where a lockdown has been extended by a week in an attempt to contain the wave of infections. The New Delhi High Court said it would start punishing government officials if supplies of oxygen allocated to hospitals are not delivered.
The number of global coronavirus cases reported in the last two weeks eclipses the first six months of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.Why it matters: It underscores the severity of the current wave of infections in India, which surpassed 400,000 cases for the first time over the weekend, as well as a record-high number of deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.India and Brazil make up more than half of last week's cases, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but many other countries all over the world "face a very fragile situation."What they're saying: "What’s happening in India and Brazil could happen elsewhere unless we all take these public health precautions that WHO has been calling for since the beginning of the pandemic," Tedros said, urging everyone to follow safety measures. "Vaccines are part of the answer, but they are not the only answer."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
The Cayman Islands' new remote worker visa demands proof of income of at least $100,000 a year, for example
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Monday said it would purchase five long-haul aircraft each from Airbus and Boeing to replace older Airbus A340 planes and increase its fleet's fuel efficiency. Top management and the non-executive board cleared the purchase of five Boeing B787-9 planes scheduled to come into service as early as next winter and in the first half of 2022 as well as five Airbus A350-900 planes for delivery in 2027 and 2028. The earlier start for the Boeing planes was possible as they had already been manufactured for other airlines that could not take delivery because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the travel industry.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia on Monday defended its decision to penalise its own citizens entering the country within two weeks of being in COVID-ravaged India, saying it had "strong, clear and absolute" belief the move was legal. Health Minister Greg Hunt pointed to the alarming surge of coronavirus cases in India and the pressure on Australia's health system as reasons to pause travel until May 15. Australia's quarantine hotels have seen a 1,500% spike in COVID-19 cases from India since March, raising questions about pre-departure testing in India and leading to this "agonising decision," Hunt said.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15 by early next week, according to a new report. The authorization could come as soon as the end of this week, the New York Times reported on Monday. If the FDA gives the green light, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel will likely convene the next day to review the clinical trial data and make recommendations for the shots’ use in adolescents, the report says. The news comes weeks after Pfizer announced results from its trial in adolescents showed the vaccine is at least as effective in that age group as it is in adults. As of now, the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for use in individuals aged 16 and older. The drugmaker reported that none of the adolescents who received the vaccine in its clinical trial developed symptomatic infections. Pfizer announced in late March that participants showed strong antibody responses and experienced similar side effects to those seen in people ages 16 to 25. “We can assure the public that we are working to review this request as quickly and transparently as possible,” Stephanie Caccomo, a Food and Drug Administration spokeswoman said, according to the Times. Moderna is also expecting results from its own clinical trial involving adolescents ages 12 to 17 soon, as well as results for children 6 months to 12 years old in the second half of 2021. Such approval would help bring the country closer to reaching herd immunity and would likely help ease the concerns of vaccinated adults who have been stuck in limbo, unsure how to return to a level of normalcy with their unvaccinated children.
Billionaire Adar Poonawalla sparked outrage when he left India. But the wealthy have long crossed borders as they wished. Here's how they do it.
At a time when thousands of Indians are struggling to pay hospital bills, buy medicines, and even afford cremations for their family members who have lost their lives to Covid-19, most of the country’s much-celebrated billionaires are either MIA or contributing in a way that can be called symbolic, at best. On May 2, India registered over 392,488 new cases of Covid-19, a 29th consecutive day of more than 100,000 daily new cases. In April alone, the country has seen around 50,000 deaths due to the disease.