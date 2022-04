The Conversation

Transgender medicine uses a multidisciplinary approach to help trans youth live happier lives. Sudowoodo/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhen Charlie, a 10-year-old boy, came in for his first visit, he didn’t look at me or my colleague. Angry and crying, he insisted to us that he was cisgender – that he was a boy and had been born male. A few months before Charlie came into our office, he handed a note to his mother with four simple words, “I am a boy.” Up until that point Charlie had been living in