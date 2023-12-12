Passengers on flight from Amsterdam to Detroit diverted to Canada over mechanical issue

A Delta Air Lines aircraft heading to Detroit, Michigan from Amsterdam was diverted Sunday afternoon after experiencing a mechanical issue, the airline confirmed Monday afternoon.

Delta flight 135, an Airbus 330, was redirected to Goose Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador, a Canadian province about 1,700 miles away from the flight's intended destination at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The 270 customers who were on board were heading back to Detroit as of Monday afternoon, thanks to an additional aircraft that was sent to bring the passengers and crew home, according to an airline spokesperson.

CBS News reported that passengers were put up in military barracks at Goose Bay in Canada, last-minute accommodations due to the unplanned landing.

A passenger told Fox 2 in Detroit the plane took "a sharp turn" during the flight, and that the pilot told passengers on the plane they had to land because there was a problem with the de-icer for one of the engines.

"Crew duty times have been impacted due to weather and runway conditions at the Goose Bay airport causing the airport to suspend operations," a statement from Delta reads. "We apologize to customers for this inconvenience as we continue to work to make them comfortable."

An airline spokesperson did not respond to further inquiry from the Detroit Free Press regarding the details of the mechanical issue and why a third aircraft, another Airbus 330, was necessary for getting passengers home.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Delta flight to Detroit diverted to Canada over plane mechanical issue