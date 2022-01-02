Passengers forced off plane after woman causes ‘disturbance,’ Utah police say

A disturbance caused by a 20-year-old woman forced other passengers off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport, authorities told news outlets.

The airline had to deplane other passengers in order to remove the woman as the plane waited at a gate before taking off Friday, Dec. 31, KSTU reported.

The cause of the original dispute was not explained.

Police arriving at the incident found the woman “yelling and arguing” with a supervisor at the gate after the airline refunded her ticket and barred her from flying, KTVX reported.

Officers told her to leave the gate as she was no longer a ticketed customer, but the woman argued with them, snatched back her ID and refused to leave, KUTV reported.

She refused to follow orders from officers and resisted arrest, police told KSTU. The woman also kicked an officer as police took her to a patrol car, authorities said.

She faces charges including assault of a peace officer or military member in uniform, disorderly conduct after requests to stop and interference with an arresting officer, KTVX reported.

