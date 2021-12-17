Passengers on Greyhound bus yell, ‘Fight!’ as men brawl when bathroom door is locked

The driver of a Greyhound bus that was headed south on Interstate 75 last month pulled over at a weigh station and called the police after he heard passengers screaming, “Fight!”

The driver said a 28-year-old man from Alabama was the “primary aggressor” in the ruckus.

According to a Monroe County sheriff’s report of the Nov. 12 incident, another man, a 27-year-old Floridian, said the fellow from Alabama had been “talking very loud to everyone and started to cuss.”

The report went on to say that the Florida man said the angry passenger “got upset because the door to the bathroom was locked.” Whether that was true or what else may have set the man off was not noted in the sheriff’s write-up.

The Florida man said the Alabamian “got in his face and pushed him and started to throw punches.”

The Florida man said he tried to calm the guy but when that didn’t work he punched the guy in self defense.

The Alabama man cooled down when he learned the cops were on the way to the scene just north of Forsyth.

A Monroe sheriff’s deputy noted in the report that the alleged troublemaker smelled of alcohol and “was believed to be intoxicated.” The man was jailed on a disorderly conduct charge.

Dispatches: A 67-year-old Forsyth-area woman informed sheriff’s deputies there that upon refusing to allow a cousin of hers take some furniture that belonged to a recently deceased relative that the cousin threatened to burn her house down. The woman didn’t wish to press charges, but asked that a report of the mid-November incident be filed “in case something were to happen.” . . . In mid-October, a 21-year-old Monroe County woman wrecked a 2001 Honda Accord, totaling the car when she crashed into a guardrail on I-75 south of Forsyth. The woman wasn’t seriously hurt and the cause of the crash was unclear, but it turned out the car had been reported stolen. So a sheriff’s deputy asked her about the theft. “Something told me to take it,” the woman said. The deputy’s report said, “I asked her if she heard voices that told her to take it or did she mean she just needed a ride and took it. She advised she … just needed a ride.”