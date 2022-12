WBAL - Baltimore Videos

Travel troubles continued Tuesday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport amid widespread cancellations at Southwest Airlines, leaving travelers stranded and stressed. According to FlightAware, there were more than 190 flight cancellations Monday at BWI-Marshall, a hub for Southwest. Southwest has taken the brunt of the flight cancellations and delays. According to the Associated Press, Southwest canceled more than 70% of flights on Monday and more than 60% on Tuesday. Southwest also warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule to allow crews to get back to where they need to be.