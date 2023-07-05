Passengers who missed their flight were arrested after they forced their way onto the boarding bridge and one jumped down onto the runway, says report

A July 2022 image of an AnadoluJet plane and jet bridge at an airport. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

A father and two sons were arrested after a wild attempt to get to their plane, according to The Times of Israel.

The passengers forced their way onto the boarding bridge after missing their flight, it said.

A video of the alleged incident shows a man dangling from the bridge, jumping off, and heading for a plane.

A father and two sons were arrested in Turkey on Tuesday after they made a wild attempt to get to their plane after missing the flight, according to The Times of Israel.

The three Israeli passengers missed an AnadoluJet flight from Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, seemingly arriving at the gate after boarding had ended, the outlet reported.

But that didn't stop them from going to extreme lengths to get to the plane, it reported.

According to the newspaper, the men forced their way onto the boarding bridge after the plane had already moved away, with one family member leaping down onto the runway and approaching the plane.

Footage of the alleged incident, shared by Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak, showed one man dangling from the boarding platform before dropping down onto the runway. It's unclear from the footage if others followed him.

The footage then shows the man being surrounded by security staff.

According to The Times of Israel, the three men were subsequently taken to a Turkish police station.

N12 News reported that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it knew about the incident and that it was being dealt with by the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

The Consulate General of Israel in Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen International Airport did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

