Police identify suspect in Brooklyn shooting that injured 29
Frank James is now a suspect in the shooting inside of a Brooklyn subway car where dozens were injured.
Frank James is now a suspect in the shooting inside of a Brooklyn subway car where dozens were injured.
Police have identified 62-year-old Frank R. James as a person of interest in a Brooklyn subway shooting that left dozens shot or otherwise injured Tuesday morning.
An El Paso teen was arrested following a social media post threatening a school shooting.
A first grade student was afraid to enter the classroom for the first time this year after attending school virtually in 2020 and 2021.
Passengers flee a smoke-filled train onto the platform after a rush-hour shooting in the Brooklyn subway in New York. Several people are seen collapsing as they leave the train while one is being treated inside the train carriage.
The former Interim President of NYC Transit Authority, Sarah Feinberg, discusses maintaining trust in the NYC subway system, a reported camera malfunction during the subway attack and the possibility of installing metal detectors.
A defense attorney raised doubt Tuesday about the competency of a 16-year-old student to face sex assault and attempted murder charges in a violent after-school attack that left a Las Vegas high school teacher injured and unconscious in her classroom last week. In a police report, investigators said the boy's mother said he had no known medical or mental disabilities but recently seemed “depressed and disconnected.” Defense attorney Paul Adras told Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure he’ll seek a mental evaluation for his client ahead of a May 6 competency hearing in state court.
Theresa Devine, a 43-year-old woman, has been charged with murder about five months after being involved in a fatal crash in Oldham County, Kentucky.
2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher was a standout performer in the opening live evaluation period.
One of the most talented players in the transfer portal will be making a decision at the end of this month.
It's "very difficult" to protect against mass shootings in low-profile New York City subway stations, former NYPD Captain James Dooley told Insider.
More than 90 per cent of the women’s professional cycling peloton are opposed to racing against transgender women, according to a survey by a leading riders’ union. The Cyclistes Professionnels Associes represents men’s and women’s riders and had canvassed the views of its female members earlier this year before making representations to the sport’s governing body, the UCI, which now intends to review its rules on trans competitors.
Cincinnati police officers fatally shot a man while serving a warrant in Covington Monday.
(Bloomberg) -- Enrollment in California’s public school system shrank for a fifth consecutive year, with the pandemic intensifying declines in the most-populous U.S. state. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not
"Cousin Carl" Edwards also makes the list of nominees for the 2023 Class.
Several people were shot and at least 29 people injured at a subway station during the Tuesday morning rush hour in Sunset Park in Brooklyn, New York. The shooting occurred at 36th Street Station around 8:24 a.m., according to the New York Police Department. Will B. Wylde, who captured footage of the incident while commuting to work this morning, told NextShark that he first thought it was a fire.
TikTok issued an update Tuesday on its efforts to stem the flow of misinformation about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the company doesn't appear to be effectively implementing its existing policies around the war. TikTok says that it has now added labels to identify content from 49 Russian state-controlled media accounts.
President Joe Biden commented on the Brooklyn subway shooting during a speech in Iowa Tuesday, saying he is "praying for those that are injured" and pledging authorities aren't "letting up" until the suspect who shot 10 people is caught. (April 12)
The fantasy football team reveals why certain moves this offseason gets them excited for 2022.
Obviously, I cannot wait for the finale.View Entire Post ›
Police were seeking Frank James, who is believed to have rented a U-Haul van linked to the Brooklyn attack. No one has been arrested.