Passengers reportedly stuck on planes for hours at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several passengers were reportedly stuck on the tarmac for hours at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

On Monday evening, News 2 received multiple calls of airplanes stuck for hours, prompting News 2 to reach out to BNA to find out what was going on.

The airport directed News 2 to American Airlines, and the airline said there were two flights stuck on the tarmac at BNA, adding the two flights have since deplaned.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, airplanes are not allowed to sit on the tarmac for more than three hours, unless the pilot says it’s too dangerous or air traffic control tells the pilot it would disrupt airport operations.

One woman who spoke to News 2 said she was still stuck on the tarmac at around 7:30 p.m. and was finally able to get off at around 8:15 p.m. She said her flight landed about seven and a half hours before that.

“We landed at about 12:45 this afternoon. So we flew out of Regan and landed at 12:45, and then were told we didn’t have a gate…so we’ve been on the plane ever since,” she said.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

