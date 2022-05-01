Passengers trapped underneath a 'pedal pub' that overturned in Atlanta, injuring 15 people, were rescued by quick-thinking bystanders, said an eyewitness

An image of passengers on a "Pedal Pub" in 2008. Joey McLeister/Star Tribune via Getty Images

A "pedal pub" overturned in midtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday evening.

Two people were critically injured, and three others were in serious conditions, fire department officials said.

Fifteen people in total were injured, officials said, and all passengers were hospitalized.

"This was a single-vehicle accident," Atlanta police officer Steve Avery said, per NBC News.

"A 'pedal pub' with multiple passengers was trying to negotiate a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over," he continued.

A witness told Fox 5 Atlanta reporter Rob DiRienzo that she saw the "pedal pub" flip onto its side.

"Immediately, the public came out, running out of their cars, taking it back up and saving people that were lying underneath because I guess they were stuck," the witness said.

Other onlookers intervened, she recalled. "I saw this man on the street. He started diverting traffic, pointing with his whole hand, instantly," the witness said. "It was an amazing intervention of the public."

Pedal Pub Atlanta did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

According to the company's website, each pedal pub holds up to 15 people for a two-hour tour of the city. They are allowed to bring onboard alcoholic beverages, excluding hard liquor, and individuals are not allowed on board if they show up drunk.

